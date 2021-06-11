Companies

Starbucks files trademark application for stadium naming rights

Coffee giant files new trademark applications that could let it use its name on a stadium, entertainment space or sports training facility

11 June 2021 - 17:43 Anne Riley Moffat and Susan Warren
Starbucks. Picture TMG ENTERTAINMENT
Starbucks. Picture TMG ENTERTAINMENT

Starbucks Corp. has filed new trademark applications that could let it use its name on a stadium, entertainment space or sports training facility.

The coffee giant is seeking to register the use of its name and familiar mermaid logo for “promoting business, sports and entertainment events of others” and “providing stadium and training facilities for sports and entertainment activities,” according to a June 2 filing.

The applications were filed noting an “intent to use” the name. Starbucks wouldn’t be able to actually receive the registered trademark until it shows proof of using it in commerce.

A spokesperson for Starbucks declined to comment beyond the filings.

If Starbucks were to ink a naming deal, it would join corporate behemoths such as Wells Fargo & Co. and American Airlines Group Inc. adorning sports and entertainment venues. Agreements like those can span decades and cost hundreds of millions of dollars, while giving companies extended publicity among diverse populations.

The filings were noted Friday on Twitter by trademark specialist and lawyer Josh Gerben.

“This is exactly how a company would file a trademark application if the intent is to use the trademark as the name of a stadium,” he said in a message. His reading? While it’s not yet using its trademark in that way, it “intends to do so soon.”

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

EDITORIAL: G7 tax deal a sign of hope but expect disappointment

There are too many obstacles — legal and political — to make a meaningful difference
Opinion
3 days ago

Starbucks licensee could exit onerous rentals

Starbucks warns its growth targets don’t preclude it from exiting unfavourable legacy leases
Business
1 month ago

PODCAST | Starbucks: turning a global brand into a popular SA one

Adrian Maizey, CEO of Starbucks Southern Africa, talks about taking Starbucks on a different path
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Prosus flags profit surge of up to 50%
Companies
2.
Wierzycka insists her return won’t undermine ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MultiChoice pays R4.4bn, taking BetKing stake to ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
MultiChoice should go the way of Apple
Companies
5.
TFG plans Jet expansion while tightening credit ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.