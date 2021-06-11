Starbucks files trademark application for stadium naming rights

Starbucks Corp. has filed new trademark applications that could let it use its name on a stadium, entertainment space or sports training facility.

The coffee giant is seeking to register the use of its name and familiar mermaid logo for “promoting business, sports and entertainment events of others” and “providing stadium and training facilities for sports and entertainment activities,” according to a June 2 filing.

The applications were filed noting an “intent to use” the name. Starbucks wouldn’t be able to actually receive the registered trademark until it shows proof of using it in commerce.

A spokesperson for Starbucks declined to comment beyond the filings.

If Starbucks were to ink a naming deal, it would join corporate behemoths such as Wells Fargo & Co. and American Airlines Group Inc. adorning sports and entertainment venues. Agreements like those can span decades and cost hundreds of millions of dollars, while giving companies extended publicity among diverse populations.

The filings were noted Friday on Twitter by trademark specialist and lawyer Josh Gerben.

“This is exactly how a company would file a trademark application if the intent is to use the trademark as the name of a stadium,” he said in a message. His reading? While it’s not yet using its trademark in that way, it “intends to do so soon.”

