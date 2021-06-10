Companies

WATCH: Why global M&A activity is surging

Herbert Smith Freehills partner Rudolph du Plessis talks to Business Day TV about what is driving M&As

10 June 2021 - 08:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Dealmakers are set for a record-breaking year, with global M&As totalling $2.4-trillion so far in 2021.

Business Day TV discussed what is driving the activity with Herbert Smith Freehills partner Rudolph du Plessis.

