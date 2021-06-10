News Leader
WATCH: Why global M&A activity is surging
Herbert Smith Freehills partner Rudolph du Plessis talks to Business Day TV about what is driving M&As
10 June 2021 - 08:23
Dealmakers are set for a record-breaking year, with global M&As totalling $2.4-trillion so far in 2021.
Business Day TV discussed what is driving the activity with Herbert Smith Freehills partner Rudolph du Plessis.
