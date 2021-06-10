Companies

Klarna valuation soars to $45.6bn in latest funding round

Europe’s most valuable fintech start-up raises $639m in fresh funds as its popularity grows in US

10 June 2021 - 17:33 Natalia Drozdiak
Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiakowski in Stockholm, Sweden. Picture: REUTERS/MIA SHANLEY
Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiakowski in Stockholm, Sweden. Picture: REUTERS/MIA SHANLEY

Klarna Bank is raising fresh funds led by SoftBank Group that value the Swedish fintech start-up at $45.6bn, just months after two separate investment rounds have sent the company’s valuation soaring.

The Stockholm-based company, which is already Europe’s most valuable start-up, raised $639m in new equity funding, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“I’m very proud of the investors who are supporting Klarna’s ambition to challenge these outdated models” of revolving credit, said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, the company’s founder and CEO.

Klarna in March raised $1bn at a valuation of $31bn, tripling its price from a previous round in September. Siemiatkowski at the time said there was high demand from investors and they could have raised as much as $3bn.

SoftBank is already an investor in Klarna, according to a representative for the fintech company. Other investors in the latest funding round include Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management and WestCap Group, as well as Sequoia Capital, SilverLake, Dragoneer and Permira.

Klarna said in March the hot investor demand was driven by the company’s success in the US, which is on track to overtake Germany as its biggest market by the end of 2021. The company earlier said it had signed up 20 of the top 100 brands in the US and attracted a million new customers a month there in the last quarter of 2020.

The fintech firm, which rivals PayPal Holdings and Square, as well as traditional credit cards, lets customers “buy now and pay later” in four interest-free instalments when they shop online or in store with brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, H&M, Adidas and Lululemon.

Klarna continues to face speculation about a possible public listing in the near future. In May, Klarna said it was considering a listing in London in the next year or two but that it was still deciding where to list.

“We are excited to continue supporting the team in bringing the next generation of financial services to new markets worldwide,” said Yanni Pipilis, a managing partner for SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Swedish fintech Klarna triples its valuation to $31bn

Swedish payments firm  becomes Europe's most valuable start-up
Companies
3 months ago

Rich Swedes are richer but inequality is rising after Covid-19

Inequality as measured by household disposable income is higher than it was in the 1980s, says Sweden’s central bank
Opinion
1 week ago

Ant Financial moves into fintech with small stake in Klarna

The financial services affiliate of Alibaba Group will buy about a 1% stake in the Swedish payments firm as it expands into consumer lending
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa will not trash its reputation over ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank launches a cash deposit service at ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nestlé’s getting rid of its sweet tooth
Companies
4.
Helena Conradie to step down as CEO of ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: How Jubilee has expanded its footprint in ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Protection of privacy paramount in open finance

Opinion

Vodacom embraces fintech with VodaPay payment app

Business

US fintech Pipe valuation hits $2bn as it raises more cash

Companies

Flutterwave partners with Ethiopia’s Amole for slice of remittances pie

Companies / Financial Services

Google Pay partners up to expand its global money transfers

Companies

Fintech funds pour into Africa

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.