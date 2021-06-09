Companies COMPANY COMMENT Volaris has the edge over Huge Group in bid for Adapt IT Both companies have increased their offers for the JSE-listed technology firm BL PREMIUM

All eyes are on the shareholders of Adapt IT, who are sitting with two revised offers from JSE-listed Huge Telecom and Canadian-based Volaris. Last week, both companies increased their offers for the JSE-listed technology firm.

Volaris, a unit of Canada’s Constellation Software, initially put in a firm cash offer of R6.50 a share, equating to R1bn, which won the support of Adapt IT management. Last Friday it upped its offer to R7 a share. This came days after Huge increased its bid. ..