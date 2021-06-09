Companies

Rolls-Royce names Anita Frew as its first female chair

Chemicals and utilities veteran has been chair of Croda International since 2015

09 June 2021 - 17:03 Christopher Jasper
Anita Frew. Picture: SUPPLIED
Anita Frew. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rolls-Royce Holdings named the first female chair in its 115-year history, selecting chemicals and utilities veteran Anita Frew to take over the role later this year.

Frew will succeed Ian Davis, Rolls’s chair for almost nine years, on October 1, the jet-engine maker said on Wednesday, boosting the ranks of women occupying top posts in UK business. Only 11 of the FTSE 100 firms had a female chair in 2020, according to the Hampton-Alexander Review of the boardroom gender gap.

Frew, 63, has been chair of speciality chemicals-maker Croda International since 2015. She is a non-executive director of resources company BHP Group, was recently deputy chair of Lloyds Banking Group and has been chair of Victrex and a director at Northumbrian Water Group.

Rolls-Royce is refreshing its senior leadership after taking a financial battering during the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to subdue travel on the wide-body aeroplanes that its engines power for the next few years. CEO Warren East said last month he’s counting on a second-half travel rebound to resume generating cash during that period.

Frew was the “unanimous and clear choice” of Rolls-Royce’s nominations committee and brings with her two decades of boardroom experience, senior independent director Kevin Smith said in a statement.

She’ll receive an annual fee of £490,000 plus £70,000 as a non-executive director, along with other benefits.

There are only eight female CEOs at FTSE 100 firms, data from the Hampton-Alexander Review shows, though almost two-thirds of Britain’s top 350 listed companies now fill at least 33% of boardroom posts with female appointees.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Rolls-Royce’s new Silent Shadow sure sounds electric

Iconic British brand prepares to offer a fully electric car to its ultra-wealthy clientele
Life
6 days ago

Norway suspends asset sale by Rolls-Royce to Russian firm

The Scandinavian country fears its national security could be at risk over the sale to Russia’s TMH Group
World
3 months ago

Rolls-Royce resilience tested by Covid-19 and more UK travel restrictions

Its future depends on the recovery of engine flight hours and a shift to a post-carbon economy, but it's still a ‘great, great British company’
Companies
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa will not trash its reputation over ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank launches a cash deposit service at ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nestlé’s getting rid of its sweet tooth
Companies
4.
Helena Conradie to step down as CEO of ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: How Jubilee has expanded its footprint in ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tesla sales growth slows in China after slew of incidents

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Ford redesigns car parts to use more accessible chips as shortage continues

Companies / Industrials

Global companies cut CEOs slack for lousy results during pandemic

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.