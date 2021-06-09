Companies

African CEOs optimistic about economic prospects, but worried about tax

PwC’s annual survey of corporate leaders shows 68% of African executives believe growth will improve in 2021

BL PREMIUM
09 June 2021 - 19:43 Warren Thompson

African CEOs are more optimistic about economic prospects over the next 12 months than before, but are concerned about tax policy uncertainty, as governments continent-wide try to get their fiscal houses in order.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdowns imposed by the various governments hitting their public finances and economies, the CEOs remain optimistic...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now