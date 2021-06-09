Companies African CEOs optimistic about economic prospects, but worried about tax PwC’s annual survey of corporate leaders shows 68% of African executives believe growth will improve in 2021 BL PREMIUM

African CEOs are more optimistic about economic prospects over the next 12 months than before, but are concerned about tax policy uncertainty, as governments continent-wide try to get their fiscal houses in order.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdowns imposed by the various governments hitting their public finances and economies, the CEOs remain optimistic...