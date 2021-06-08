Companies

Websites across the world hit by outage linked to Fastly

US-based cloud company says the issue has been identified and a fix applied

08 June 2021 - 18:27 Subrat Patnaik
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

Bangalore — Thousands of government, news and social media websites across the globe were coming back online on Tuesday after being hit by a widespread hour-long outage linked to US-based cloud company Fastly. 

High traffic sites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, PayPal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were out of commission, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. They came back up after outages that ranged from a few minutes to about an hour.

Fastly, one of the most widely used cloud-based content delivery network providers, said: “The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.”

The company, which went public in 2019 and has a market capitalisation of more than $5bn, is far smaller than peers such as Amazon’s AWS. It helps websites move content using less congested routes, enabling them to reach consumers faster.

The UK’s attorney-general earlier tweeted that the country’s main gov.uk website was down, providing an e-mail for queries. The disruption may have caused issues for citizens booking Covid-19 vaccinations or reporting test results, the Financial Times reported.

Fastly’s website said that most of its coverage areas had faced “degraded performance”. Error messages on several of the websites pointed to Fastly problems.

Websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian and Bloomberg News also faced outages. News publishers came up with inventive workarounds to report about the widespread outage when their websites failed to load up. Popular tech website the Verge took to Google Docs to report news, while the UK technology editor at the Guardian started a Twitter thread to report on the problems.

At the onset of the outage, nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to Downdetector.com.

Twitter users quickly jumped on the global outage, creating the #InternetShutdown hashtag with Kitkat’s official handle telling followers “guess it’s time to have a break”.

“We were offline for a few minutes because the whole internet broke down,” tweeted Jitse Groen, CEO of food delivery group Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Reuters

US recovers millions of bitcoin ransom paid in Colonial Pipeline hack

Investigators trace bitcoin valued at about $2.3m of the $4.4m in cryptocurrency ransom paid to DarkSide, a Russia-linked cybercrime group
World
20 hours ago

JBS meat operations resume as White House fingers Russian hackers

Production was disrupted in North America and Australia after a ransomware attack
World
5 days ago

World’s largest meat supplier JBS suffers cyberattack

Nearly one-fifth of US meat production halted, while operations in Canada and Australia also affected
World
6 days ago
