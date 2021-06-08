WATCH: SMEs not yet out of the woods

As vaccine rollouts begin in SA, many businesses are still reeling from 2020’s harsh lockdown regulations. Some have barely survived, others have not. For corporate SA to truly return to normal, most of the population will need to be vaccinated. From March 2020 to April 2020, the hard lockdown had a devastating effect on trade and the economy, with GDP shrinking more than 7% from the prior year, recording levels close to those of 2012.

Michael Avery spoke to four business owners to share their insights about resilience, vaccine rollout, the third wave of Covid-19, lockdown 2020 and its effect on their businesses: Julia Finnis-Bedford, founder of Amazing Spaces and director of Amazing Spaces Lifestyle Investments; Kate Shepherd, founder of r.e.b.e.l collective; Simone Musgrave, founder and owner of Musgrave Crafted Spirits; and Lesley Waterkeyn, founder and vice-chair of CWDI and founder and director for Over the Rainbow.

Their businesses range from the film industry to events and alcohol.