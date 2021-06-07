Companies

Biggest firms start culling suppliers in net-zero drive

Companies from emerging economies likely to be hit hardest as multinationals race to reduce carbon emissions

07 June 2021 - 15:05 Alastair Marsh
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

For the world’s biggest companies, reducing emissions means cutting suppliers that aren’t moving quickly enough to prepare for a low-carbon economy.

Almost 80% of multinational companies will start culling “slow-to-transition suppliers” by 2025, and 15% have already begun to do so, according to a report from Standard Chartered that is based on a survey of corporate executives at 400 of the world’s largest firms.

Because more than 70% of emissions for such businesses come from their supply chains, lowering those emissions is the first step in their climate-change strategies.

With companies such as Apple, Shell and Unilever all committing to reach net-zero emissions, the carbon contribution of global supply chains is under scrutiny like never before. While dropping suppliers may provide a quick win for a company’s road to net zero, it also will disproportionately affect emerging economies that are likely to face the greatest social and economic toll from climate change.

“This should be a wake-up call to suppliers,” said Amit Puri, global head of environmental and social risk management at Standard Chartered. “The net-zero debate has intensified the focus on carbon emissions, and companies are working to understand the sources of emissions and their impacts in a more meaningful way.”

Standard Chartered found 57% of multinationals were willing to replace emerging-market suppliers with ones in developed markets that are less reliant on fossil fuels if it would help them reach net zero. The 400 companies surveyed by the bank had at least one supplier based in either SA, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, South Korea, Singapore or the United Arab Emirates.

In those 12 counties, about one-third of exports, or $1.6 trillion, are “set to be subject to multinational corporation zero tolerance on carbon,” according to the report.

“For the net-zero trailblazers, outsized opportunities await,” said Simon Connell, global head of sustainability strategy at Standard Chartered. “Those that fail to take up the challenge, meanwhile, can expect to lose access to a significant slice of business in the near future.”

– Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

Joint initiative by wealthy nations aims to tackle environmental crimes

Group of Seven nations plan to push companies into disclosing the effect they have on the climate
World
1 day ago

Dutch firm’s new model an elegant solution to Africa’s e-waste

Closing the Loop adds a small fee to devices it sells to fund recycling
Companies
4 days ago

Even cows are wearing masks, but methane — not Covid-19 — is the offender

Cargill will start selling methane-absorbing wearable devices for cows — an experiment that could help the industry cut greenhouse gas emissions
Companies
6 days ago

US cities launch plans to deal with extreme weather

Phoenix, Houston, Louisville, Nashville and Oakland among those who hired specialists to combat the effects
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa will not trash its reputation over ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank launches a cash deposit service at ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nestlé’s getting rid of its sweet tooth
Companies
4.
Helena Conradie to step down as CEO of ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: How Jubilee has expanded its footprint in ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.