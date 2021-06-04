Companies

WATCH: What to expect from SOEs in the coming weeks

Nedbank CIB’s Jones Gondo talks to Business Day TV about the results due from state-owned enterprises

04 June 2021 - 08:18 Business Day TV
Picture: KAREN MOOLMAN
Picture: KAREN MOOLMAN

The financial and operational performance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will be highlighted over the coming weeks as they enter another results season.

Concerns remain that below-par results and operational challenges will take a greater toll on SA’s under-pressure economy.

Business Day TV’s Gary Alfonso spoke to Jones Gondo from Nedbank CIB about the what the results are likely to show.

