WATCH: What to expect from SOEs in the coming weeks
Nedbank CIB’s Jones Gondo talks to Business Day TV about the results due from state-owned enterprises
04 June 2021 - 08:18
The financial and operational performance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will be highlighted over the coming weeks as they enter another results season.
Concerns remain that below-par results and operational challenges will take a greater toll on SA’s under-pressure economy.
Business Day TV’s Gary Alfonso spoke to Jones Gondo from Nedbank CIB about the what the results are likely to show.
