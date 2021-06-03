Companies

Spac enthusiast Palihapitiya bets on new offerings despite waning interest

Chamath Palihapitiya and partner seek to raise $800m focused on specialised healthcare sector

03 June 2021 - 17:47 Crystal Tse
Chamath Palihapitiya. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Chamath Palihapitiya, the venture capitalist-turned-Spac-enthusiast, has filed to raise four more special purpose acquisition companies with a new partner.

They add to the six blank-cheque companies Palihapitiya has already raised. He’s said he plans to set up 26 Spacs and name them alphabetically.

The latest are a partnership between Palihapitiya’s Social Capital and Suvretta Capital Management, an investment firm with an arm that focuses on the healthcare industry, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. 

They are called Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corporation I, II, II and IV. Palihapitiya is their CEO and their president is Kishan Mehta, who overseas the healthcare strategy at Suvretta.

Each vehicle is seeking $200m and has a focus in a different healthcare sector: neurology, oncology, organ and immunology.

“Our company unites scientists, physicians, entrepreneurs and biotechnology-orientated investors around a shared vision of identifying and investing in innovative and agile biotechnology companies,” Social Capital Suvretta said.

Suvretta, an investment firm founded by former SAC Capital chief investment officer Aaron Cowen, has a division focused on healthcare called Averill.

The Spacs are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols DNAA, DNAB, DBAC and DNAD. Morgan Stanley is lead adviser on the listings. Credit Suisse had been on all of Social Capital’s previous Spac listings.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

WATCH: Why is the SPAC spigot tightening?

Michael Avery dives deeper into what the special purpose acquisition company fuss is all about
How a Harvard degree inspired the world’s top SPAC deal

Anthony Tan, of Grab Holdings, expounds on how who you know may still open doors, and make billions, in the tech world
Richard Branson sells $150m in Virgin Galactic shares

The billionaire is using his biggest listed asset to help his other businesses hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic
Grab delivers world’s biggest Spac merger ahead of listing

Singapore-based ride-hailing and food delivery firm valued at nearly $40bn
