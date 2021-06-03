Company Comment
Sabvest eyes buyouts
Sabvest now has stakes in nine unlisted investments, which make up the bulk of its assets
03 June 2021 - 18:13
Investment holding group Sabvest, which has seen its share price climb 66% so far in 2021, should take a calculated risk and try to buy out a competitor.
CEO and founder Chris Seabrooke says that for the first time in years all of Sabvest’s investments are performing ahead of expectations. Sabvest’s decision to follow an operational model based on partnerships continue to hold the company in good stead, he says...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now