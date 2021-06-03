Companies Company Comment Sabvest eyes buyouts Sabvest now has stakes in nine unlisted investments, which make up the bulk of its assets BL PREMIUM

Investment holding group Sabvest, which has seen its share price climb 66% so far in 2021, should take a calculated risk and try to buy out a competitor.

CEO and founder Chris Seabrooke says that for the first time in years all of Sabvest’s investments are performing ahead of expectations. Sabvest’s decision to follow an operational model based on partnerships continue to hold the company in good stead, he says...