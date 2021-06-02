Samsung Publishing shares jump after Musk’s tweet

Samsung Publishing, a shareholder in the producer of the Baby Shark viral YouTube song, rallied after Elon Musk tweeted about the pop jingle for children.

Shares in the Seoul-based company that owns the second-largest stake in the song’s producer SmartStudy climbed as much as 10% to their highest level since May 7. The gains have helped the stock more than quadruple since the end of 2018 as the song became popular. Even a cryptocurrency named after the song was minted in May.

Musk tweeted during Asian trading hours on Wednesday that, “Baby Shark crushes all! More views than humans,” with a video clip of the song attached.

His tweet triggered a rally in Samsung Publishing’s shares, which, again, underscores the influence the billionaire co-founder of Tesla commands on assets from crypto currencies such as bitcoin and Dogecoin to equities including the so-called meme stocks.

Baby Shark (Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo) became a YouTube sensation in 2018. It has been viewed nearly 8.7 billion times and has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart on multiple weeks.

