Cinema chain AMC shares nearly double after freebie offers

02 June 2021 - 23:41 Matt Turner

AMC Entertainment Holdings’s Reddit-fuelled rally has reached about 2,900% so far in 2021 as retail traders ignore the company’s financial troubles and continue to buy heavily shorted stocks.

Shares of the cinema chain nearly doubled on Wednesday — adding to Tuesday’s 23% gain — after it announced a programme called AMC Investor Connect that will reward small-time investors with goodies such as special screenings and free popcorn.

The surge has topped 390% in the last two weeks alone, pushing AMC’s stock price to a record high. Its market capitalisation has also ballooned to $31bn, surpassing other so-called meme stocks. That includes GameStop, which now sits at about $21bn after reaching a high of $25bn in January.

While AMC’s dizzying run has rewarded investors who bought into the meme-stock craze, it hasn’t changed the company’s earnings outlook. With the movie chain still reeling from the pandemic, analysts have steadily cut estimates for results before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. They’re now expecting AMC to lose nearly $100m on that basis over the next 12 months.

AMC declined to say.

Adding to the troubling fundamental picture is AMC’s growing debt burden. The company has seen its long-term debt pile nearly triple from less than $2bn in 2016 to $5.4bn as of the first three months of this year.

Despite the wild rally in 2021, analysts have held their price targets in check, relatively speaking. AMC’s average 12-month price target has more than doubled since January to $5.11, but still remains more than 90% below current levels.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

An AMC theatre in Times Square in the Manhattan, New York, the US, June 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
