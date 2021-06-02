Companies COMPANY COMMENT Can e-learning program help save the careers of thousands of journalists? A number of media houses have retrenched as companies streamline their operations to cope with theses losses BL PREMIUM

Facebook and media house, Reuters, have joined forces to create an e-learning program for journalists, highlighting the ever-growing need for new skills and business models for the news industry to survive in a digital economy.

The program, available to journalists from countries such as SA, Nigeria and Kenya, includes modules on facets including digital news gathering and news verification and reporting, as well as social media. The real question is whether such efforts will be enough to minimise the haemorrhaging of money and professionals from the industry. ..