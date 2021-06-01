Daimler ends legal battle with Nokia over patent fees

Berlin — Daimler and Nokia settled their dispute over the licensing of wireless technology patents in cars, ending a legal battle that has been watched beyond the motor industry.

The deal resolves all legal proceedings between the two, including a complaint made by Daimler to the European Commission about Nokia. The companies agreed not to disclose the terms of the pact in a joint statement.

The settlement “is a hugely significant milestone which validates the quality of our patent portfolio, the contribution of Nokia’s R&D to the connected vehicle industry, and the growth opportunities for our automotive licensing program”, Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies, said in the statement.

Nokia and Daimler locked horns in Germany’s courts in 2020 because the maker of the Mercedes-Benz refused the Finnish company’s demand to pay a lump sum for patents used in its vehicles.

Daimler instead wanted its suppliers to buy the technology from Nokia, which would mean lower fees for the use of the intellectual property.

Modern automobiles are brimming with electronic gadgetry and the industry has casually likened its products to smartphones on wheels because the wireless technology allows occupants to make calls, stream music or dial emergency services in case of an accident. Traditionally, carmakers require that parts suppliers such as Continental handle patent royalty issues and indemnify them for any demands that may come later.

The German litigation in 2020 culminated in a decision by a Düsseldorf court to refer the case to the EU’s Court of Justice to examine the issue. At that point, Nokia had won two rulings in German courts against Daimler saying the carmaker violated its patents.

“We welcome the settlement — from an economic point of view and because we avoid lengthy disputes,” Daimler said in a separate statement.

Wireless-technology companies including Qualcomm, Sharp and Nokia joined forces in the Avanci patent pool, which seeks to collect royalties from the car industry by offering a fixed price per vehicle, now running at $15 a car for a 4G-standard license.

Vehicle parts supplier Continental said it would continue its fight, and pursue its own EU-level complaint against Nokia as well as lawsuits in the US. Since the deal means the EU’s top court will no longer address the issue, the EU’s executive arm should intervene to provide a legal framework, the company said in a statement.

“Technology companies like Continental and all the other internet-of-things businesses which want to use standard-essential technology are again facing economic and legal uncertainty,” said Continental board member Helmut Matschi. “The European Commission must now step in.”

Standard-essential patents protect technology used, in this case, as a common standard in mobile communications. The litigation has been watched beyond the car industry because licensing models are a hot issue in nearly every product that promises wireless connectivity, be it a fridge, a combine harvester or a medical device.

Earlier in 2021, Nokia also settled a global litigation dispute it had fought against Lenovo Group over patents.

