Companies

BP invests in solar via $220m deal

01 June 2021 - 17:55 Yadarisa Shabong and Ron Bousso
Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Bengaluru/London — BP on Tuesday boosted its investment in US renewables with a $220m purchase of solar projects from developer 7X Energy.

The deal, for assets with production capacity of nine gigawatts (GW), marks BP’s first independent investment in solar since buying a stake in Europe’s largest solar developer, Lightsource, in 2017.     

BP said the new assets will be developed and operated through its 50-50 joint venture with Lightsource BP.

BP CEO Bernard Looney in 2020 launched a strategy to sharply reduce carbon emissions by 2050 by reducing oil output and growing its renewables business 20-fold between 2019 and 2030 to a capacity of 50GW. 

The deal will grow BP’s renewables pipeline from 14GW to 23GW. The company expects to start developing about 2.2GW of the acquisition’s pipeline by 2025.

BP will integrate the new solar output into its large US power trading business, which includes onshore wind and natural gas electricity. In future, it will also have offshore wind from a project it is developing off the east coast with Norway’s Equinor, Dev Sanyal, BP head of gas and low carbon energy, told Reuters.

BP is confident it can reach returns on investment of 8%-10% on its renewable investments, Sanyal added.

“This acquisition gives us a very significant development pipeline in one of the most important markets,” he said.

The projects acquired are spread across 12 US states, with the largest portfolios in Texas and the Midwest.

Reuters

CHICAGO SUN-TIMES: Illinois should switch on to clean energy

Exelon’s demand for more money than expected to keep money-losing nuclear plants running complicates negotiations
Opinion
2 days ago

Change to SA-content requirements angers solar panel industry

The 65% local-content requirement on aluminum frames was waived on May 12
National
5 days ago

Sector coupling is vital for all to benefit from progress in power generation

Decarbonising the supply side of the power equation makes a significant part of the demand side greener
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Famous Brands eateries hit hard by stayaway
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
ArcelorMittal SA back on track to supply industry
Companies / Industrials
3.
One Thibault to become Cape Town’s largest ...
Companies / Property
4.
Standard Bank sees brightening outlook as it ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
FNB launches middle-income offering as banking ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.