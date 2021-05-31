News Leader
WATCH: How Nigeria is giving Nampak a boost
Nampak CEO Erik Smuts talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest financial results
31 May 2021 - 07:28
Cost-cutting measures and better-than-expected demand in Nigeria have given Nampak a boost.
During the interim period, the packaging company’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) more than doubled to 17.6c.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Erik Smuts about the numbers.
