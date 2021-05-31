Companies

WATCH: How Nigeria is giving Nampak a boost

Nampak CEO Erik Smuts talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest financial results

31 May 2021 - 07:28 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Cost-cutting measures and better-than-expected demand in Nigeria have given Nampak a boost.

During the interim period, the packaging company’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) more than doubled to 17.6c.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Erik Smuts about the numbers.

