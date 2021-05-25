Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How acquisitions gave Barloworld a boost

Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela talks to Business Day TV about the company’s half-year performance

25 May 2021 - 08:32 Business Day TV
Dominic Sewela. Picture: BRETT ELOFF
Dominic Sewela. Picture: BRETT ELOFF

Barloworld’s new acquisitions have given the company a boost. The group reported a 6.5% jump in half-year revenue and headline earnings per share (HEPS) have come in five times higher than the previous period at 367c.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Dominic Sewela about the company’s performance.

Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela talks to Business Day TV about the company’s half-year performance

Or listen to the full audio:

