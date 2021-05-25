News Leader
WATCH: How acquisitions gave Barloworld a boost
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela talks to Business Day TV about the company’s half-year performance
25 May 2021 - 08:32
Barloworld’s new acquisitions have given the company a boost. The group reported a 6.5% jump in half-year revenue and headline earnings per share (HEPS) have come in five times higher than the previous period at 367c.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Dominic Sewela about the company’s performance.
Or listen to the full audio:
