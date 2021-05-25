Companies COMPANY COMMENT Opting to go mute not a wise move from Rio Tinto Companies are quick to court the media when there is good news or when they are taking the initiative on a problem BL PREMIUM

A company does itself no favours by being secretive and evasive amid serious problems.

Companies are quick to court the media when there is good news or when they are taking the initiative on a problem, but they are less forthcoming when it comes to bad news...