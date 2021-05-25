Misfire for Cathie Wood after selling Virgin Galactic stock just before it soared

Cathie Wood has just missed out on a blistering rally in Virgin Galactic, in a rare misstep for one of Wall Street’s biggest proponents of futuristic technologies.

As Virgin Galactic’s dramatic rebound gathered pace in the three days to the end of Monday — culminating in a 28% surge — her firm, Ark Investment Management, slashed its remaining stake to just 45 shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The money manager has been gradually selling from May, after Richard Branson’s space-travel company plunged on technical issues and rising competition from rivals funded by Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Ark held more than 1.7-million shares worth more than $100m when Virgin Galactic notched its all-time high in February. By the start of May, with the company down more than 60%, it had boosted holdings to more than two-million shares valued at $45m.

Virgin Galactic was down 5.1% as of 9.34am in New York, and remains more than 50% down from records. But in less than two weeks it had rallied 73% thanks to a successful test flight that revived confidence in its ambition to commercialise space tourism.

The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics exchange-traded fund (ticker ARKQ) held the bulk of the New York-based asset manager’s Virgin Galactic shares, but has now sold them all. The Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX), which was started in late March, had more than 220,000 shares worth almost $7m shortly after its launch. It now holds the remaining few shares, worth about $1,200. ARKQ and ARKX both rose about 1% on Tuesday morning.

An Ark representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wood’s funds were not alone in missing the bounce. The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) also sold its holdings in Virgin Galactic just before the rebound.

The Dave Portnoy-backed fund, which picks stocks based on favourable sentiment detected in social media and blogs, sold its remaining shares in Branson’s company last week, the data show. BUZZ climbed 0.6% on Tuesday.

