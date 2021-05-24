Companies

Bank of Italy orders Greensill casualty Aigis Banca into liquidation

Banca Ifis buys healthy assets of Greensill casualty Aigis for €1

24 May 2021 - 19:06 Valentina Za and Giulia Segreti
The Greensill Bank entrance in central Bremen, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER
The Greensill Bank entrance in central Bremen, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Rome — Italy's Banca Ifis has bought the healthy assets of Aigis Banca for €1 after Aigis was forced into liquidation by the insolvency of Germany's Greensill Bank.

German financial services regulator BaFin in March shut down Greensill Bank, which was part of Greensill Capital, the collapsed London-based supply-chain finance group owned by Australian financier Lex Greensill.

“The intervention of Banca Ifis will protect the savings of retail customers, guarantee continuity of finance to businesses and safeguard jobs,” Banca Ifis CEO Frederik Geertman said in a statement.

Milan-based Aigis was established only last December as a specialist lender for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a staff of 50 and three branches spread among Italy's financial capital, Rome and the southern town of Bari.

At the behest of Italy’s central bank, the Treasury on Sunday ordered Aigis to be put into liquidation, while transferring part of its business to Ifis, which also specialises in SME lending, as well as bad loan management.

Aigis is the first Italian casualty of Greensill’s demise, which also hit clients of Swiss bank Credit Suisse as well as steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance and about two dozen German towns.

Among assets being taken on by Venice-based Ifis, which is owned by Italy’s von Fuerstenberg family, are €300m in loans to SMEs backed by a state guarantee and €440m in retail customer deposits.

Italy's depositor protection fund FITD is taking part in the rescue and will provide €49m that Ifis said would help to ensure there is virtually no impact from the acquisition on its core capital, earnings and asset quality.

The transaction boosts Ifis’s assets by 5%, adding €100m in terms of risk-weighted assets.

Securities related to Greensill Bank, tax assets and subordinate loan issues by Milan-based Aigis are not part of the acquisition, Ifis said.

Reuters 

Sanjeev Gupta lending efforts: is White Oak in or out?

The financial backer has sent mixed messages in the wake of a probe into possible fraud and money laundering at GFG Alliance
Companies
1 week ago

David Cameron denies Greensill lobbying driven by ‘generous’ package

Former British prime minister tells parliamentary committee he had ‘a big economic investment’ in Greensill, but it was not his motive to help ...
World
1 week ago

Greensill Capital under investigation by UK regulator

Documents released in parliament show the extent of former prime minister David Cameron’s lobbying on behalf of firm
World
1 week ago

Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG finds funding to avert shut down of Australia operations

Liberty Primary Metals Australia agrees terms to refinance its exposure to the failed Greensill just hours before Credit Suisse court hearing
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Clicks loses tax case with implications for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Overhauled Investec identifies rich clients as ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Barloworld points to the door for car rental ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Vodacom affiliate Safaricom wins telecoms licence ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
What to do next for existing SAB Zenzele ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Credit Suisse sues billionaire who published report over banking fraudster

Companies

Credit Suisse to report biggest quarterly loss in four years

Companies

The Scotland and GFG deal may warrant scrutiny after the Greensill collapse

Opinion

Greensill collapse has steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta on the ropes

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.