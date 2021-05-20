Companies COMPANY COMMENT Investec Property Fund banks on e-commerce growth IPF is well placed to tap the Western European logistics market for growth BL PREMIUM

Investec Property Fund (IPF) is betting on the Western European logistics market, arguing that online shopping adoption in the region still lags the UK and the US.

IPF has been successful on its investment bets since it listed a decade ago and one would be brave to suggest it will make a misstep now...