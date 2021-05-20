COMPANY COMMENT
Heineken makes eyes at Distell
20 May 2021 - 19:43
Partygoers have mastered the art of balancing a Savanna cider bottle on their heads, shoulders or chins. These images are displayed on social media under the hashtag “Savanna challenge”.
The cider attracts spontaneous Twitter posts and brand loyalty that advertising companies and firms usually dream of. Distell, the maker of the ciders, has also attracted European brewer Heineken...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now