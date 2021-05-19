Companies COMPANY COMMENT Why did loan guarantee scheme fail? A comprehensive post-mortem is needed as once-heralded scheme winds down BL PREMIUM

While the initiative and intent behind the loan guarantee scheme announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to much fanfare last year should be celebrated, the scheme was largely a failure in relation to the ambitious target set at its inception.

While the scheme now heads to its underwhelming conclusion, there should be a comprehensive postmortem conducted on why the take-up was so poor, and what the reasons were for the high decline rates that were seen in the aggregate data...