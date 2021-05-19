COMPANY COMMENT
Why did loan guarantee scheme fail?
A comprehensive post-mortem is needed as once-heralded scheme winds down
19 May 2021 - 20:20
While the initiative and intent behind the loan guarantee scheme announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to much fanfare last year should be celebrated, the scheme was largely a failure in relation to the ambitious target set at its inception.
While the scheme now heads to its underwhelming conclusion, there should be a comprehensive postmortem conducted on why the take-up was so poor, and what the reasons were for the high decline rates that were seen in the aggregate data...
