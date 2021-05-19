Premier Foods issues dividend as home cooking pays off

Premier Foods restored its dividend on Wednesday after 13 years, as more consumers used its Oxo stock cubes and Bisto gravy while cooking at home during lockdowns, helping its annual revenue and profit beat market expectations.

The Mr Kipling owner also announced plans to launch a vegan range of Sharwood’s Indian cooking sauces and 30%-less-fat Loyd Grossman lasagne sauces, as it expands in the increasingly popular healthier choices category.

Shares of the British food company rose 3% by 8.43am GMT.

Premier Foods said it is confident of delivering on profit expectations this fiscal year, after an increase in home cooking during Covid-19 curbs helped sales in its online business more than double in 2020.

Its international division logged a 23% growth in revenue.

However, top boss Alex Whitehouse told reporters it was too early to read how the reopening of economies in several of its markets would affect demand.

This week, Britain allowed more businesses to function, with indoor pubs reopening their doors for drinks and meals and cinemas screening again after the strictest restrictions in peacetime history.

Premier Foods reported a 24% jump in adjusted pretax profit to £115.3m on revenue of £934.2m for the year ended April.

Analysts had expected group adjusted pretax profit of £112m on revenue of £926m, according to a company-compiled consensus of estimates.

The company reinstated a dividend of one pence a share and issued a new five-year £300m note to refinance its debt.

“Set against a troubled decade, [financial year] has been positively transformational for Premier Foods as management continued to harvest the benefits of focus, simplification and careful, nay constrained, brand development,” Shore Capital analysts said.

