Companies Labat acquires stake in Northern Cape cannabis cultivation company Black-owned investment company pays R11m for 75% of medical cannabis producer Leaf Botanicals BL PREMIUM

Labat Africa, the black-owned investment company that is positioning itself for opportunities in the cannabis industry, says it has acquired a stake in a Northern Cape-based cannabis cultivation company, said on Wednesday.

The company will pay R11m for 75% of Leaf Botanicals...