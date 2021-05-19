Companies

Labat acquires stake in Northern Cape cannabis cultivation company

Black-owned investment company pays R11m for 75% of medical cannabis producer Leaf Botanicals

BL PREMIUM
19 May 2021 - 20:11 Lindiwe Tsobo

Labat Africa, the black-owned investment company that is positioning itself for opportunities in the cannabis industry, says it has acquired a stake in a Northern Cape-based cannabis cultivation company, said on Wednesday.

The company will pay R11m for 75% of Leaf Botanicals...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now