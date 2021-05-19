Companies COMPANY COMMENT Chinese smartphone giant Oppo eyes SA growth China's top smartphone player sees steady gains after a year in SA BL PREMIUM

The recent entry of Oppo — the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker — into SA shows there is still room for other players in a market dominated by the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Apple.

Based in Shenzhen, which is often referred to as “China’s Silicon Valley”, Oppo has grown to become the largest smartphone player in that country, according to Liam Faurie, head of go-to-market and operations at Oppo SA. ..