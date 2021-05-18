Warren Buffett slashes stakes in Chevron and Wells Fargo

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said on Monday it had sold large portions of its investments in Chevron and Wells Fargo and taken a $943m stake in insurance brokerage Aon.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's US-listed holdings as of March 31.

Berkshire also shed two smaller holdings entirely, Canada’s Suncor Energy and private label credit card issuer Synchrony Financial.

The sales suggest that Buffett and his investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler may be growing more wary of valuations as stocks regularly set new highs.

Berkshire sold $6.45bn of equities and bought just $2.57bn in the quarter. It ended March with a near-record $145.4bn of cash and equivalents.

Buffett is “likely shoring up reserves” for a major acquisition, said Doug Kass, a principal at Seabreeze Partners Management in Palm Beach, Florida. “He is clearly in no rush and is sitting on his hands, awaiting the right pitch.”

At Berkshire’s May 1 annual meeting, Buffett said his Omaha, Nebraska-based company would like to spend $70bn or $80bn, but would probably not get a chance until the market offered better values.

Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment to Buffett's assistant.

The Aon investment extends Berkshire’s bet on insurance brokerages, including a stake in Marsh & McLennan that it boosted in the first quarter.

Aon is awaiting regulatory approvals to buy Willis Towers Watson for about $30bn and create the world’s largest insurance brokerage, ahead of Marsh.

Berkshire has long been known for its insurance holdings, which are overseen by vice-chair Ajit Jain, and include Geico auto insurance, General Re reinsurance, and a unit that insures against major and unusual risks.

The sale of 51% of Berkshire’s stake in Chevron represented an unusual reversal. Berkshire had disclosed a new $4bn stake only in February, and Buffett even said at the annual meeting that the oil company benefited society.

“I have no compunction ... in the least about owning Chevron,” Buffett said. “And if we own the entire business, I would not feel uncomfortable about being in that business.”

Less surprising was Berkshire’s revelation that it owned just $26.4m of Wells Fargo stock, down from $1.58bn in December and about $32bn in early 2018.

Buffett was displeased with the bank’s response to address a series of scandals over how its employees treated customers. Berkshire has owned Wells Fargo since 1989.

