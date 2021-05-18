Companies COMPANY COMMENT Merger between Resilient and Lighthouse in the offing Investors will be in pound seat when Resilient makes mandatory offer for the rest of Lighthouse BL PREMIUM

A merger could be looming between SA retail landlord Resilient Reit and European mall owner Lighthouse Capital, in one of a number of recent corporate activities in the property sector.

Resilient — whose portfolio includes Irene Village mall in Pretoria, and Highveld Mall in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, and stakes in a number of offshore landlords — has a market capitalisation of R19bn while Lighthouse, owner of malls in Portugal and Slovenia, has a market value of R10bn. ..