COMPANY COMMENT
Merger between Resilient and Lighthouse in the offing
Investors will be in pound seat when Resilient makes mandatory offer for the rest of Lighthouse
18 May 2021 - 20:40
A merger could be looming between SA retail landlord Resilient Reit and European mall owner Lighthouse Capital, in one of a number of recent corporate activities in the property sector.
Resilient — whose portfolio includes Irene Village mall in Pretoria, and Highveld Mall in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, and stakes in a number of offshore landlords — has a market capitalisation of R19bn while Lighthouse, owner of malls in Portugal and Slovenia, has a market value of R10bn. ..
