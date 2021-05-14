News Leader
WATCH: Could Steinhoff be liquidated?
Business Day reporter Warren Thompson talks to Alishia Seckam about a court order filed against Steinhoff
14 May 2021 - 08:47
Former Tekkie Town owners, Braam van Huyssteen and Bernard Mostert, are determined to see Steinhoff liquidated.
The pair have filed an urgent court application to do so after they gave up a majority stake in the business to Steinhoff in exchange for shares in the furniture retailer; the shares have since lost their value.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Business Day reporter Warren Thompson about the issue.
