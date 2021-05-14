WATCH: Could Steinhoff be liquidated?

Former Tekkie Town owners, Braam van Huyssteen and Bernard Mostert, are determined to see Steinhoff liquidated.

The pair have filed an urgent court application to do so after they gave up a majority stake in the business to Steinhoff in exchange for shares in the furniture retailer; the shares have since lost their value.

