WATCH: Could Steinhoff be liquidated?

Business Day reporter Warren Thompson talks to Alishia Seckam about a court order filed against Steinhoff

14 May 2021 - 08:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Former Tekkie Town owners, Braam van Huyssteen and Bernard Mostert, are determined to see Steinhoff liquidated.

The pair have filed an urgent court application to do so after they gave up a majority stake in the business to Steinhoff in exchange for shares in the furniture retailer; the shares have since lost their value.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Business Day reporter Warren Thompson about the issue.

Steinhoff undertakes to defend global settlement amid court bid

Former owners of Tekkie Town have launched the court bid, which Steinhoff says it will oppose amid global settlement process in the Netherlands
15 hours ago

Steinhoff runs into trouble as former Tekkie Town bosses ask for liquidation

Application launched in the Western Cape High Court is done on the basis that Steinhoff has its registered office in Stellenbosch
1 day ago

Out of the Steinhoff ashes

Pepco’s listing, in the works for a year now, offers shareholders a fast-growing asset with none of the parent’s taint
1 day ago

Steinhoff not out of the woods yet despite Pepco listing

Pepco’s growth strategy involves expanding its Pepco and Dealz stores across Europe from 3,021 to 11,100
1 week ago

