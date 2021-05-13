WATCH: How Transaction Capital plans to up its stake in WeBuyCars

Transaction Capital has announced that it will resume its interim dividend payouts after the company reported a strong recovery in earnings following the fallout from Covid-19.

The company, which provides insurance and financing to minibus taxi operators through its SA Taxi division, has also announced that it is in talks to increase its stake in WeBuyCars.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz about the group’s financial performance and growth plans.