SoftBank leads $1bn investment in British e-commerce company THG

London — Beauty and lifestyle e-commerce company THG has raised more than $1bn in new equity, including $730m from Japan's SoftBank Group.

The deal gives SoftBank a stake of just under 10% in the Manchester-based company formerly known as The Hut Group, and an option to invest a further $1.6bn into THG's technology arm THG Ingenuity.

THG owns beauty retailer Lookfantastic, make-up brand Illamasqua and beauty box service Glossybox, as well as supplements firm Myprotein. THG said it would use the money to “execute an advanced pipeline of strategic M&A”.

The equity placing was priced at 596 pence per share and was oversubscribed, with THG raising a total of $320m from other investors. THG shares were up 12.7% on Tuesday, having risen as much as 19%.

The cash injection comes less than a year after THG's London listing when it raised £1.88bnselling shares at 500p each.

THG also announced it agreed to buy Bentley Laboratories, a New Jersey-based prestige beauty developer and manufacturer, for $255m. This is the latest in a number of deals THG has made since listing, including US skincare brands Perricone and Dermstore.com.

THG said it plans to spin THG Ingenuity, which provides e-commerce services to other companies, into a separate company within the next 15 months. After that SoftBank would then be able to exercise its option to invest in that business.

If SoftBank exercises its option to invest $1.6bn in that division, it would give the Japanese technology conglomerate a 19.9% interest in THG Ingenuity at a valuation of $6.3bn.

Reuters