SoftBank leads $1bn investment in British e-commerce company THG

Deal gives the Japanese group a stake of just under 10% in the Manchester-based beauty and lifestyle e-commerce company

11 May 2021 - 17:48 Rachel Armstrong and Anna Irrera
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR69

London  —  Beauty and lifestyle e-commerce company THG has raised more than $1bn in new equity, including $730m from Japan's SoftBank Group.

The deal gives SoftBank a stake of just under 10% in the Manchester-based company formerly known as The Hut Group, and an option to invest a further $1.6bn into THG's technology arm THG Ingenuity.

THG owns beauty retailer Lookfantastic, make-up brand Illamasqua and beauty box service Glossybox, as well as supplements firm Myprotein. THG said it would use the money to “execute an advanced pipeline of strategic M&A”.

The equity placing was priced at 596 pence per share and was oversubscribed, with THG raising a total of $320m from other investors. THG shares were up 12.7% on Tuesday, having risen as much as 19%.

The cash injection comes less than a year after THG's London listing when it raised £1.88bnselling shares at 500p each.

THG also announced it agreed to buy Bentley Laboratories, a New Jersey-based prestige beauty developer and manufacturer, for $255m. This is the latest in a number of deals THG has made since listing, including US skincare brands Perricone and Dermstore.com.

THG said it plans to spin THG Ingenuity, which provides e-commerce services to other companies, into a separate company within the next 15 months. After that SoftBank would then be able to exercise its option to invest in that business.

If SoftBank exercises its option to invest $1.6bn in that division, it would give the Japanese technology conglomerate a 19.9% interest in THG Ingenuity at a valuation of $6.3bn.

TikTok the next to mix social media app with shopping

TikTok has begun working with merchants in the UK and other markets on ways to sell directly to millions of users within the app, sources say
3 hours ago

Meituan sinks 10% after CEO posts poem deemed critical of Beijing

Stock slide wipes out about $16bn of company's value after Wang Xing posted a classical poem about book-burning by an emperor
1 day ago

UK lawsuit calls for Apple to pay app store users for years of alleged overcharging

The suit was filed a week into a US trial over Epic Games’ claims that Apple is running its store like a monopoly, cheating developers and consumers
7 hours ago

