WATCH: Broad-based BEE: The good, the bad and the ugly

Michael Avery talks to a panel about Sanlam's Gauge and what it reveals about the true state of transformation in SA

10 May 2021 - 17:22 Business Day TV
As the winds of change are starting to blow through the political economy and as we look to rebuild after the Covid-19 earthquake, the space is opening up to talk about transformation in the country.

Michael Avery prefers the term normalisation, because that is effectively what broad-based BEE and the country’s transformation laws are trying to achieve. The correction of decades of abnormal race-based exclusion from economic activity towards a more normal picture influenced by hard work meeting equal opportunity, with a measure of talent and good luck thrown into the mix.

But broad-based BEE is hotly debated. BEE has a cost not: just for shareholders, but empowerment via state procurement has a cost. As former finance minister Trevor Manuel said in his testimony before the Zondo Commission, “We need to retain BEE to ensure we have a more inclusive economy. But some of these things have lent themselves to abuse. I hope we can have a nationwide discussion about how we can remedy some of these matters.”

That debate seems to be opening up at last, with new research into broad-based BEE — the Sanlam Gauge report, published last week — showing strong transformation scores, but industry commentators say there is a mismatch between inputs and outputs.

Michael Avery hosted Andile Khumalo, CEO of KhumaloCo and co-founder of Sanlam Gauge; Lerato Ratsoma, MD of leading empowerment verification firm Empowerdex; and Johnny Goldberg, a leading voice in labour law and BBBEE, and CEO at Global Business Solutions, in a discussion on what the report reveals about the true state of transformation in SA.

