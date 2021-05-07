Companies

WATCH: Will Sappi have a better second half?

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial performance over the past six months​

07 May 2021 - 07:25 Business Day TV
Sappi's mill pulp operations. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Sappi may have slipped into the red during the group’s first-half, but the packaging and paper company says there are some green shoots visible as the increase in the price of dissolving pulp will boost profits.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Sappi CEO Steve Binnie to discuss the group’s prospects in more detail.

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie details the company's financial performance over the past six months​

Or listen to the full audio:

