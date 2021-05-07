News Leader
WATCH: What Saldanha Bay IDZ has planned for its R3.5bn investment
Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone CEO Kaashifah Beukes talks to Business Day TV about the group’s expansion project
07 May 2021 - 08:37
The Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone has received a R3.5bn investment for its port expansion project, which is expected to boost economic growth.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Kaashifah Beukes, CEO of the Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone, for more detail.
