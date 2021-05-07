Companies

WATCH: What Saldanha Bay IDZ has planned for its R3.5bn investment

Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone CEO Kaashifah Beukes talks to Business Day TV about the group’s expansion project

07 May 2021 - 08:37 Business Day TV
Saldanha Bay. Picture: HOME FRONT
Saldanha Bay. Picture: HOME FRONT

The Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone has received a R3.5bn investment for its port expansion project, which is expected to boost economic growth.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Kaashifah Beukes, CEO of the Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone, for more detail.

Or listen to the full audio:

