WATCH: What has Karooooo got planned for 2021?

Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto talks to Business Day TV about the company’s plans for 2021

07 May 2021 - 16:45 Business Day TV
Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto. Picture:SUPPLIED
Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, has reported an 18% rise in full-year revenue as its subscriber base expands.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam caught up with the firm’s CEO, Zak Calisto, for more insight on how the strength of the company's balance sheet is positioning it for growth.

Cartrack subscriber growth slows amid Covid-19 restrictions

Vehicle recovery company adds almost 180,000 subscribers to its base in financial year
1 day ago

Cartrack trading volumes accelerate after Karooooo listing

New holding company Karooooo lists on Nasdaq and raises R482m
2 weeks ago

Karooooo rises 10% on JSE debut

Karooooo, the holding company for Cartrack, listed on the Nasdaq on April 1, with an inward listing on the JSE
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Tokyo Sexwale

Were it not so alarming how naive Tokyo Sexwale is, it would be charming
2 weeks ago

Cartrack to delist from JSE and move to Nasdaq

The move will enable the vehicle-tracking company to tap global capital markets and accelerate its global growth ambitions
3 months ago

