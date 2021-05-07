News Leader
WATCH: What has Karooooo got planned for 2021?
Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto talks to Business Day TV about the company’s plans for 2021
07 May 2021 - 16:45
Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, has reported an 18% rise in full-year revenue as its subscriber base expands.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam caught up with the firm’s CEO, Zak Calisto, for more insight on how the strength of the company's balance sheet is positioning it for growth.
