Moderna reports first quarterly profit but faces market pressure over patents

Moderna fell in trading on Thursday after its vaccine revenues missed analysts’ expectations and the company made a small increase in product sales projections for the year.

US government support of a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization is also weighing on Moderna’s shares.

While Moderna recorded its first profitable quarter, revenues of $1.94bn came in below Wall Street expectations. The 4.3% increase in projected annual product sales to $19.2bn pales in comparison to the $26bn that rival Pfizer now expects from Covid vaccine sales this year.

The drugmaker’s shares fell 6.3%. They gained 56% in 2021 through Wednesday.

The results show just how high the expectations have become for Moderna as it races to keep pace with the Pfizer-BioNTech juggernaut to produce vaccines to sell outside the US, the country where most of Moderna’s initial Covid-19 vaccine supply has gone.

Moderna is racing to bolster production capacity to help inoculate the world from Covid-19 and keep viral variants at bay. It recently announced investments in US plants and overseas contractors that will raise supply of its vaccine to as many as 3-billion doses in 2022.

The final count depends on the mix of primary two-dose vaccine and booster shots that use less vaccine material.

Meanwhile, Moderna said that initial results from its trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12-to-17 showed that it was 96% effective, with no serious safety problems identified so far.

The company is continuing to collect data and is in discussions with regulators about amending its emergency use authorisation to include teenagers, it said.

On Wednesday, Moderna released results of preliminary human trials showing that two types of booster shots helped bolster immune responses against variants that surfaced in SA and Brazil.

Moderna reported earnings of $2.84 a share; analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $2.34 a share.

