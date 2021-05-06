Companies

Moderna reports first quarterly profit but faces market pressure over patents

06 May 2021 - 16:48 Robert Langreth
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna fell in trading on Thursday after its vaccine revenues missed analysts’ expectations and the company made a small increase in product sales projections for the year.

US government support of a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization is also weighing on Moderna’s shares.

While Moderna recorded its first profitable quarter, revenues of $1.94bn came in below Wall Street expectations. The 4.3% increase in projected annual product sales to $19.2bn pales in comparison to the $26bn that rival Pfizer now expects from Covid vaccine sales this year.

The drugmaker’s shares fell 6.3%. They gained 56% in 2021 through Wednesday.

The results show just how high the expectations have become for Moderna as it races to keep pace with the Pfizer-BioNTech juggernaut to produce vaccines to sell outside the US, the country where most of Moderna’s initial Covid-19 vaccine supply has gone.

Moderna is racing to bolster production capacity to help inoculate the world from Covid-19 and keep viral variants at bay. It recently announced investments in US plants and overseas contractors that will raise supply of its vaccine to as many as 3-billion doses in 2022.

The final count depends on the mix of primary two-dose vaccine and booster shots that use less vaccine material.

Meanwhile, Moderna said that initial results from its trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12-to-17 showed that it was 96% effective, with no serious safety problems identified so far.

The company is continuing to collect data and is in discussions with regulators about amending its emergency use authorisation to include teenagers, it said.

On Wednesday, Moderna released results of preliminary human trials showing that two types of booster shots helped bolster immune responses against variants that surfaced in SA and Brazil.

Moderna reported earnings of $2.84 a share; analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $2.34 a share.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Talks on Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver at WTO could still take months

Ten WTO meetings in seven months have failed to produce a breakthrough, with 60 proposal sponsors from emerging economies
World
4 hours ago

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine sales hit $3.5bn in first quarter

Drugmaker sharply revises its forecast after clinching supply agreements worth $26bn in 2021 and betting that vaccines will be needed for years
Companies
1 day ago

Reluctance to sign indemnity clauses hampers African vaccine drive

A preference for Pfizer vaccines and a lack of preparedness to distribute the inoculations also hinder rollout
World
9 hours ago

Denmark to stop using J&J vaccine over rare blood clot cases

Nordic country says benefits of Johnson & Johnson vaccine do not outweigh the risk of rare but serious side effect
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why Capitec’s market value makes no sense
Companies
2.
Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Maggs joins Brave Group
Companies / Management
3.
PODCAST | FNB CEO unpacks company's recent tech ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Orion Minerals urges action over ‘mafia-type ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Sibanye shoots the lights out at the start of 2021
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Lilly accused of substandard quality control at Covid-19 drug factories

Companies

J&J notes strong sales in first quarter, as it awaits word on Covid-19 ...

Companies

Biotech start-up Vaccitech files for US IPO

Companies / Healthcare

Valneva to start final vaccine trials with new shot in virus arsenal

Companies / Healthcare

BioNTech lifts vaccine target to 2.5-billion in 2021

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.