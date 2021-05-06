Companies

Linde hikes earnings outlook amid soaring demand for oxygen tanks

India medical oxygen production up tenfold

06 May 2021 - 19:00 Sarah Morland and Veronica Snoj
Empty oxygen cylinders are stacked in a facility at Naidu Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, India, May 6 2021. Picture: DHIRAJ SINGH/BLOOMBERG
Empty oxygen cylinders are stacked in a facility at Naidu Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, India, May 6 2021. Picture: DHIRAJ SINGH/BLOOMBERG

Linde, the world's largest industrial gases company, hiked its 2021 earnings outlook on Thursday, as a strong performance in its healthcare business helped it beat first quarter forecasts.

The US-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, now expects adjusted earnings per share to rise 17%-19% year on year,  compared with its previous forecast for 11%-13% growth.

Higher prices and growing demand in the healthcare sector — where Linde supplies equipment and medical gases including oxygen for Covid-19 patients — helped its sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa jump 10% in the first quarter.

The pandemic has driven up demand for medical oxygen, particularly in India, where severe shortages and logistics problems have seen dozens of hospitals run short in recent weeks.

COO Sanjiv Lamba said that teams in India were now producing more than 3,000 tonnes of medical oxygen daily, nearly tenfold the figure four weeks ago.

“We've deployed about 1,200 drivers on the road, serving about 1,000 hospitals in the country,” he added.

Linde, India's biggest oxygen producer, and other suppliers are ramping up production to more than 9,000 tonnes per day by mid-May, an executive told Reuters last week.

Lamba noted similar challenges in Mexico, Brazil and other Latin American countries — where infections continue to spread, filling up intensive care units, even as restrictions ease.

Linde's overall earnings per share for January-March rose 32% to $2.49, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.26 and its own guidance.

Linde's biggest competitor, Air Liquide, also beat analysts' forecasts in April, driven by strong demand for medical oxygen and an industrial rebound in China.

Reuters 

Oxygen supply crunch due to Covid-19 bites industrial users

Industrial users are feeling the pain after a month of supply disruptions
Companies
2 months ago

Medical oxygen suppliers struggle to keep pace with soaring demand

Air Liquide, Afrox Healthcare and Air Products are boosting deliveries to hospitals
Companies
3 months ago

Industrial users face oxygen supply crunch after force majeure notices

Notices amid increasing demand from hospitals worry industrial users of bulk oxygen — Afrox Linde, Air Liquide and Air Products
Companies
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why Capitec’s market value makes no sense
Companies
2.
Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Maggs joins Brave Group
Companies / Management
3.
PODCAST | FNB CEO unpacks company's recent tech ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sibanye shoots the lights out at the start of 2021
Companies / Mining
5.
Orion Minerals urges action over ‘mafia-type ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Sasol and Air Liquide seek bidders for R13bn green power project

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.