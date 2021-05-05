How Bill and Melinda Gates are splitting up their $145bn fortune

New York — As a married couple, Bill and Melinda Gates spent decades amassing one of history’s largest fortunes. Now they are divorcing, they have to untangle that $145bn.

Details of the split have already started to emerge.

Cascade Investment, a holding company Bill created with his Microsoft winnings, transferred securities worth more than $1.8bn to Melinda French Gates, according to US regulatory filings dated May 3. The shift comprised about $1.5bn of Canadian National Railway shares and more than $300m of AutoNation stock. Cascade holds securities of more than $50bn, including stakes in Deere & Co, Republic Services and Ecolab.

How their wealth is ultimately divvied up is set to shake up the uppermost ranks of the world’s richest people and could have billion-dollar implications on what philanthropic causes get attention. The couple oversee the world’s largest private foundation and have promised that most of their wealth will be donated.

In announcing the split, the couple said they will both remain involved in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has contributed vast sums to the realms of global health, climate change policy and social issues. But the $50bn operation — with billions more still to be given — depends on the co-operation of two exes.

“As uncomfortable as it is, their personal relationship is going to have huge consequences for where the money goes,” said Benjamin Soskis, senior research associate at the Urban Institute’s Centre on Non-profit and Philanthropy. “The Gates Foundation is the most influential and important philanthropic organisation in the world, not only in terms of its assets and grantmaking. Bill and Melinda themselves have each become incredibly influential public figures in their own rights.”

The split, after 27 years of marriage, comes just two years after the 2019 separation announcement of Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott, another billionaire tech couple in Washington state. That divorce led to a 75-25 division of the couple’s 16% stake in Amazon.com for Bezos and Scott, respectively.