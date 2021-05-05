Companies Company comment Hotels and tourism need government plan to ease pandemic battering Local hotel industry and tourism on the brink as world red lists SA as potential holiday destination due to pandemic BL PREMIUM

SA’s hotel industry is in dire straits as operators struggle to justify opening their establishments while the vaccination rollout is slow and the country is on red lists for potential tourists.

A number of countries have halted all flights to SA because of concerns around variant strains of Covid-19 that have been found in the country as well as the relatively slow vaccination rollout. ..