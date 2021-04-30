Companies

Samsung heir stake in business leaps after his father’s death

Lee Jae-yong, who is on trial again for company-related misconduct allegations, now has 1.63% in the tech giant, up from 0.7%

30 April 2021 - 11:37 Sohee Kim
Lee Jae-yong, vice-chair of Samsung, at court in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHUNG SUNG-JUN
Lee Jae-yong, vice-chair of Samsung, at court in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHUNG SUNG-JUN

Seoul — Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong’s stakes in three key group affiliates, including Samsung Electronics, will rise significantly following the death of his father, strengthening his control over South Korea’s largest corporation.

Lee’s stake in the tech giant increased to 1.63% from 0.7% previously, according to a filing on Friday. Separate filings on Friday also revealed that Lee will inherit half his father Lee Kun-hee’s stake in Samsung Life Insurance, which raises his stake to 10.44% from 0.06%, strengthening his grip over Samsung Electronics. The younger Lee will receive about 1.2-million shares of Samsung C&T, boosting his stake in that company to 17.97%.

The succession drama at Samsung has roiled South Korea for years, with allegations of bribery and corruption leading to the jailing of Lee and the resignation of the country’s president. Lee is now on trial in a second case in which prosecutors allege Samsung engineered the merger of two subsidiaries in 2015 to smooth his path to control.

Lee is the largest shareholder of Samsung C&T, which is a de facto holding company of the group. Samsung C&T holds 19.3% in Samsung Life, which has 7.5% stake in Samsung Electronics, and C&T directly holds more than 5% in the crown jewel of the group.

The announcements come after months of speculation over how stakes in Samsung held by the late chair, formerly South Korea’s richest person, would be distributed among his heirs. This week, his family outlined a long-awaited plan to pay one of the largest inheritance-tax bills in history at more than 12-trillion won ($11bn), as well as their intention to donate 1-trillion won for medical facilities and approximately 23,000 pieces of art.

Lee also gets 2,158 shares of Samsung SDS, according to a separate filing on Friday.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit Bloomberg.com

Samsung’s Lee family to pay $10.8bn inheritance tax and donate art to public

Reports say the family wants to make reparations for Lee’s conviction on tax evasion and embezzlement
Companies
2 days ago

Samsung may skip Galaxy Note due to worsening chip shortage

There's growing concern the semiconductor crunch, which first hit carmakers hard, may now disrupt the much larger electronics industry
Companies
1 month ago

Prosecutors want nine-year sentence for Samsung heir

Lee Jae-yong is facing charges in a bribery case that rocked South Korea and ignited a backlash against its most powerful conglomerates
World
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa begins to plug the gaps in its executive team
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol reports strong recovery in SA fuel demand
Companies / Energy
3.
Prolific dealmaker Brian Gilbertson hangs up his ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Numsa joins Ayo court battle against FNB
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Revego Africa Energy temporarily delays JSE ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Samsung heir to spend 18 months in jail after ditching appeal against sentence

Companies

Samsung launches wide range of new, cheaper devices

Companies

Governments race to build semiconductor production to avoid dependence on Taiwan

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.