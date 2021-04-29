Companies

Lufthansa trims capacity plans as Covid-19 dampens summer travel outlook

29 April 2021 - 09:54 William Wilkes
The tails of German air carrier Lufthansa aircraft are seen at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: REUTERS
The tails of German air carrier Lufthansa aircraft are seen at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt — Deutsche Lufthansa reined in capacity plans for the early northern hemisphere summer as a surge in coronavirus cases coupled with Europe’s slow rollout of jabs pushes a hoped-for travel rebound later into the peak season.

Lufthansa now expects to offer only 40% of its pre-pandemic capacity for 2021 as whole, according to a statement on Thursday, a figure that’s below the level the German airline group has said is needed to generate positive cash flow. The operating loss for the first quarter was €1.1bn.

Airlines across Europe are wrestling with an uncertain outlook as countries work towards a reopening, aided by plans to introduce so-called vaccine passports, while continuing to battle the latest surge in the pandemic. The International Air Transport Association last week forecast that the region will be the slowest worldwide to reduce losses in 2021.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said that with travel restrictions still in place in most parts of the world, a “significant market recovery” won’t come until the second half as vaccination programmes progress, with only a gradual pickup in demand expected before then.

The airline said its cash drain in the first quarter shrank to €235m a month, aided by a strong cargo market. Lufthansa previously said it expected outflows to be no more than €300m, the average for the fourth quarter. The figure should drop to €200m this quarter.

Spohr has said the carrier needs to use an “inevitable restructuring” to boost efficiencies to ride out the crisis. Lufthansa will on Tuesday ask investors to back a €5.5bn capital increase as a step towards removing the German state as its biggest shareholder after a €9bn bailout.

Lufthansa reiterated that it expects a lower operating loss for the current fiscal year.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit bloomberg.com.

Mango flies again after settling some of its Acsa debt

Low-cost carrier returns to skies on Wednesday night after briefly cancelling flights
National
22 hours ago

SAA Technical starts retrenchment process to cut up to 60% of jobs

Department of public enterprises hopes for  special appropriation from the government for SAA’s subsidiaries
National
15 hours ago

Global travel set to resume in 2021, but vaccines are vital

Airlines are adding flights and filling out schedules in anticipation of increasing numbers of vacationers
World
2 days ago

US airlines having to make do with less

Pandemic means fewer international business class fliers and more of the less lucrative local passengers
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa begins to plug the gaps in its executive team
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Yoco on the hunt for billions in digital ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
SA fund managers are turning bullish on local ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Green shoots or hot air? Sasol’s decarbonisation ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Game pins hopes on selling African language ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.