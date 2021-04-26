Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Nedbank gets tough on fossil fuels

Nedbank CFO Mike Davis talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s plans to cut direct funding for new oil and gas exploration

26 April 2021 - 07:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ SEBASTIEN DECORET
Picture: 123RF/ SEBASTIEN DECORET

Nedbank has taken a tough stance against fossil fuels, saying it will stop funding new thermal coal mines by 2025 and cut direct funding for new oil and gas exploration with immediate effect.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed this with Nedbank CFO Mike Davis.

