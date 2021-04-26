News Leader
WATCH: Nedbank gets tough on fossil fuels
Nedbank CFO Mike Davis talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s plans to cut direct funding for new oil and gas exploration
26 April 2021 - 07:48
Nedbank has taken a tough stance against fossil fuels, saying it will stop funding new thermal coal mines by 2025 and cut direct funding for new oil and gas exploration with immediate effect.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed this with Nedbank CFO Mike Davis.
