Companies

Nestlé looking to buy The Bountiful Company in move to healthcare

Analysts say they expect a price tag of $5bn to $7bn for the company that makes Nature’s Bounty vitamins

26 April 2021 - 14:15 John Revill
Picture: 123RF/KEN WOLTER
Picture: 123RF/KEN WOLTER

Zurich — Nestlé is in discussions to buy nutritional supplement maker The Bountiful Company, the Swiss food giant said on Monday, confirming media reports it is moving further into the health and nutrition sector, which is growing faster than packaged food.

Analysts said they expect a price tag of $5bn to $7bn for Bountiful, which makes Nature’s Bounty vitamins, Osteo Bi-Flex joint-care supplements, and Puritan’s Pride vitamins and supplements, but Nestlé gave no indication of a price in its statement.

The acquisition would fit with the M&A strategy of CEO Mark Schneider, the former Fresenius boss who has targeted several health companies since taking charge at Nestlé in 2016.

“Today, Nestlé announced that it is in discussions to acquire all or part of The Bountiful Company,” Nestlé said.

The maker of KitKat bars and Nescafé instant coffee gave no further details.

Nestlé’s approach came after Bountiful, which is majority-owned by private equity firm KKR, filed for a New York Stock Exchange flotation earlier in the month.

In 2020, Bountiful had sales of $2.07bn, 10% higher than a year earlier. It increased its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, appreciation and amortisation (ebitda) by 21% to $302.3m.

In its pre-pandemic results of 2019, meanwhile, Nestlé increased reported sales by only 1.2%, held back by sluggish performances of its water, confectionery and prepared dishes categories.

“This is about diversifying the growth profile in Nestlé and trying to get growth in areas other than coffee and pet care,” said Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at Bank Vontobel, who said a move for Bountiful made strategic sense for the world’s largest packaged food company.

In the past five years, nutrition food sales have increased by an average of 5.8% per year, faster than the 4.7% rate of packaged foods, according to Euromonitor data.

Only 17% of the estimated $137bn in annual global sales in the category are generated in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, offering scope for further expansion in the region.

Meanwhile, some 17% of Bountiful’s sales come from e-commerce, a faster growing retail channel than ordinary shops, while Nestlé could leverage its distribution and marketing to increase its sales further.

“I think the health and wellness area will continue to be the focus of Nestlé’s M&A activity, because of the faster growth and higher returns,” said Bertschy.

Reuters

Reigning cats and dogs boost Nestlé sales during the pandemic

The world’s largest food (including pet food) company says revenue growth may pass 4% and should at least match 2020’s pace
Companies
2 months ago

Nestlé brews up sustainability plan for Nescafé

The food giant’s programme will include responsible sourcing of beans, improving farmer incomes and cutting carbon emissions
Companies
3 months ago

Nestlé to push its fake-meat products in meat-eating China

The food maker has a factory in the country and if it can win over even a small fraction of China’s 1.4-billion people, the rewards could be huge
Companies
4 months ago

Nestlé in sweet spot as work from home fuels coffee sales

Swiss food giant’s adjusted sales in the first quarter increase at the fastest pace in a decade
Companies
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Listed cannabis business creates cryptocurrency ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Engen to convert Durban oil refinery into import ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Yoco on the hunt for billions in digital ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Listed property sector surprises on the upside
Companies / Property
5.
Botswana’s Debswana to invest billions in huge ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Nestlé looks at ways to fund vaccine rollout for poorer countries

Companies

How Nestlé will help you break your bad lockdown habits

Companies

Nestlé in talks to extend plant-based burger partnership with McDonald’s

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dis-Chem sales lifted by consumers guarding against Covid

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.