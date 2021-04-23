Asia’s richest man buys Stoke Park in UK for £57m

New Delhi — Reliance Industries, controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park for $79m, adding an iconic locale that has been the setting for two James Bond films to its portfolio of tourism properties.

A wholly owned unit of Reliance Industries will buy Stoke Park, which owns and manages a hotel, sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire, for £57m, said an exchange filing late on Thursday. The acquisition will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, the filing said.

The property’s rolling golf course has been famous since James Bond played a game with Auric Goldfinger there in the 1964 blockbuster. Since then, the estate with the Georgian-era mansion set in the midst of 300 acres of parkland has also been a backdrop in productions such as Bridget Jones’s Diary and Netflix’s British Royal Family drama The Crown. In real life, its 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, 27-hole championship golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens attracts wealthy tourists — including the Ambani family themselves — from across the world.

The latest marquee acquisition for Ambani’s retail-to-refining conglomerate marks its pivot towards consumer offerings and yet another high-profile British brand purchase. Reliance bought struggling UK-based toy store chain Hamleys in 2019 and is seeking to revive it.

Flush with $27bn in fresh capital after selling stakes in Reliance’s retail and digital units last year, Ambani is helming a transformation as he seeks to build consumer services into a equal-sized pillar for Reliance Industries, paring dependence on profits from its traditional oil refining business. Acquiring marquee global brands underscores that strategy.

Though the Stoke Park estate has a recorded history of more than 900 years, it was used as a private residence until 1908, according to its official website. It offers 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, a 27-hole championship golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens.

Ambani has a net worth of $71.5bn, making him the 13th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The group “will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site,” Reliance said in the filing. Ambani’s conglomerate has equity holding in EIH, which runs the chain of five star Oberoi Hotels.

The UK is emerging as a real estate hotspot for wealthy Indians. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India — the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world — agreed to rent a property in Mayfair for about £50,000 a week, a record for the exclusive London neighbourhood, Bloomberg reported last month.

