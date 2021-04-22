Companies

Thales said to be selling unit to boost sales after Covid-19-related slowdown

Thales is working with Lazard on the divestiture and is expected to send information packages to potential buyers including Alstom, sources say

22 April 2021 - 17:09 Arno Schuetze and Gwénaëlle Barzic
The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Merignac near Bordeaux, France. File photo: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Merignac near Bordeaux, France. File photo: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Paris — Thales is putting its rail signalling business up for sale in a potential deal worth €1.5bn or more as the French defence and aerospace group seeks to streamline operations, people close to the matter said.

Thales, partially owned by the French state, makes equipment ranging from anti-jamming devices for fighter jets to airliner navigation beacons, and investors have often questioned the diversity of its portfolio of assets.

Proceeds from the divestiture would help bolster Thales’s finances after the Covid-19 crisis dented sales and profits in 2020.

Thales is working with Lazard on the divestiture and is expected to shortly send out information packages to potential buyers including Alstom, Hitachi Rail, Stadler Rail, Spain's CAF and private equity groups, they said.

Thales and Lazard declined to comment.

Siemens is unlikely to bid for the unit due to likely antitrust issues it would face if it tried to buy the unit, the people said. Alstom, which earlier in 2021 completed the acquisition of Bombardier's rail business, may face similar problems, they added.

The signalling business sits in Thales’s transport division, which also supplies fare collection systems and cybersecurity solutions for railway infrastructure.

In 2020, the transport unit saw order intake shrink 6% to €1.6bn as customers delayed rail projects on weak demand during the pandemic. Its ebit margin improved to 5.3% on cost cuts but still fell short of an 8% target.

JPMorgan analysts said in March that the unit seemed on track. “The second-half 2020 margin of 9.1% was encouraging and management seem confident that Transport can achieve high-single-digit margins over a full 12 month period, something that hasn't happened since 2013,” the bank said in a note to clients.

The unit is small compared to competitors and its margin is lower than that of other Thales businesses and rivals.

While Thales has finished putting together a so-called vendor due diligence on its signalling business, prospective buyers will only be able to make their own assessments on the unit at a later stage, the sources said.

Valuation estimates range from €1.5bn-€2.5bn due to the unclear stage of its restructuring and future growth prospects.

Reuters

Jacob Zuma's lawyers quit before corruption trial in May

Eric Mabuza filed the notice as Zuma’s attorney of record, but did not provide reasons for the withdrawal
National
1 day ago

Loss of legal team may be a win for Jacob Zuma if it delays trial

After loss of state funding for Zuma’s criminal trial, ‘it is not surprising his attorneys have withdrawn’, Lawson Naidoo says
National
1 day ago

After almost 15 years Jacob Zuma will have his day in court

Zuma and a Thales representative were not in court on Tuesday, but will have to appear when the hearing gets under way in three months’ time
National
1 month ago

