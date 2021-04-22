Companies COMPANY COMMENT Balwin is probably not too bothered about ending Sandton project It is likely it could not get enough funding from a small investor network interested in buying units in Sandton and renting them out BL PREMIUM

On the face of it, the Balwin Properties' decision to can an ambitious 1,290 apartment project in Sandton, seems embarrassing.

But SA’s largest sectional title still has an impressive pipeline of about 62,500 residential units across numerous other developments and the market is unlikely to be too bothered...