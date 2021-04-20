WEBINAR | Why digital adoption is vital

Digital transformation is about allowing employees to do their best work unencumbered. It’s about providing the digital tools, devices and platforms to keep them productive, without sacrificing the imperatives of the business.

For organisations to remain relevant and high-functioning in the new era, digital adoption cannot be ignored.

Join the Business Day Dialogues in partnership with Altron People Solutions as Aki Anastasiou and a panel of experts discuss why digital adoption is vital.

The impact of digital on employees and customers

Creating a workplace for the future

The necessity for learnerships to upskill SA’s youth

Panel members include John Sanei, trend specialist and strategist, Priscilla Rampathi, Altron People Solutions MD, and Darryl Marcus, head of business development and CX enabling technologies: Altron People Solutions

Date: May 4 2021

Time: 9am — 10am

