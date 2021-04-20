News Leader
WATCH: Why Imperial Logistics plans to sharpen its Africa focus
Imperial Logistic CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s strategy
20 April 2021 - 08:08
Imperial Logistics is letting go of its international businesses to grow its African footprint and the group’s South American shipping unit has been sold for R1.3bn.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee for an update on the company’s strategy.
Imperial Logistic CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s strategy
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.