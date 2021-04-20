Companies

WATCH: Why Imperial Logistics plans to sharpen its Africa focus

Imperial Logistic CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s strategy

20 April 2021 - 08:08 Business Day TV
Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Imperial Logistics is letting go of its international businesses to grow its African footprint and the group’s South American shipping unit has been sold for R1.3bn.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee for an update on the company’s strategy.

Imperial Logistic CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s strategy

Companies
